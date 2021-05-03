In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 82 cents to $111.67/cwt.
- National live was up $1.21 to $86.64
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.16
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.20 to $111.66/cwt.
“Over the past several weeks there have been intermittent reports of ASF reemerging in China, and more talk of that seemed to pick up on Friday,” the Hightower Report said. “The US pork cutout was up $1.83 this morning at $112.29, building on a $2.16 gain from Friday. If the cutout closes there, it will be the highest it has been since April 22.”
“Prices gapped open on the open and worked higher in a strong technical move, opening the door for further upside,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The lean Hog Index traded unchanged to at 106.89, shaking off two days of weakness. The index has traded higher for 13-consecutive weeks, and looks to hold that trend. The demand market for pork stays very supportive.”