In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 81 cents lower to $97.51/cwt.
- National live was $74.03, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.31
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was $2.49 higher to $120.61/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the cash market and its underlying fundamentals, looking ahead to what it might mean. “The market has priced in a massive break in the cash market between now and October,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $121.39, up $3.27 on the day.”
Pork may see an increase in demand if beef prices go too high. “Cash finally increasing up 2.65,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Cutouts were down again, declined 1.23. If beef continues to surge higher, demand may shift to pork. Hog slaughter projected at 476,000. Cash lean index for Aug 16: unchanged, 109.64.”