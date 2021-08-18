 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 81 cents lower to $97.51/cwt.
  • National live was $74.03, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.31

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was $2.49 higher to $120.61/cwt.

Traders continue to watch the cash market and its underlying fundamentals, looking ahead to what it might mean. “The market has priced in a massive break in the cash market between now and October,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values that midsession came in at $121.39, up $3.27 on the day.”

Pork may see an increase in demand if beef prices go too high. “Cash finally increasing up 2.65,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Cutouts were down again, declined 1.23. If beef continues to surge higher, demand may shift to pork. Hog slaughter projected at 476,000. Cash lean index for Aug 16: unchanged, 109.64.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Oct. and Dec. futures traded lower on Friday before ending the session well above the lows for the week and continue mixed this morning, Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weekly pork export sales “lacked fire” with new net sales down 62% from last week as Japan and Mexico were the top buyers. China was quiet in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News