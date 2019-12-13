In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 26 cents to $45.17/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $35.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 39 cents to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $70.46/cwt.
With trade details “scarce” right now, which has traders “wringing their hands,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She said it’s difficult to know how much pork China will buy, but overall, the markets stay positive.
The big news from the Phase 1 agreement between the U.S. and China is about the tariffs not being put in place on Dec. 15, The Hightower report said. “Pork is likely high on the list for China given the high price in China,” they said.