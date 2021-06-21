 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. This could back up the cash market and hog supplies,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

“The market remains vulnerable to long liquidation but the steep discount of July to the cash market may help the market find some temporary support soon,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Back month lean hog futures rallied triple digits on Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset Thursday’s drops, with hogs are mixed this morning, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

