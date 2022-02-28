In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $1.62 to $89.40.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.05 to $112.27.
Hogs were down and the selling pushed prices to the lowest level since Feb. 15, according to The Hightower Report.
April hog futures remain at a large premium to cash but traders may be buying back into the market after a period of liquidation, according to Total Farm Marketing.