The market is trying to absorb a large up-front supply, and probing for a short-term low. Once this backlog of hogs which could not be slaughtered during a period of slower capacity from the industry are cleaned up, the market will be in better position for a recovery bounce, according The Hightower Report.
Ahead of the quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, traders are anticipating hog inventory at 78.5 million head. If realized, that would be 3.7% higher year-to-year, according to Brugler Marketing. That increase is expected to come mostly from heavier hogs, as traders estimate +180-pound hogs at 18% above 2019.