Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $1.56 to $86.24/cwt.
  • National live price was $69.01, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 73 cents to $93.20

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.64 to $103.50/cwt.

"Retail demand has picked up recently, but the focus of the market will be the export totals and support by a strong Chinese pork price,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese pork prices are running a strong premium to U.S. prices, and the market will be looking for possible Chinese export business to continue to help manage pork prices, which are trending 30% higher."

“Open interest continues to decline which suggests short covering is part of the fuel for the current rally,” the Hightower Report said. “Improving packer margins and the fact that the cash market jumped to 93.09, from 92.67 the previous session helped to support as December remains at a discount to the cash market.”

