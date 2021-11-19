Nearby December hogs have fallen apart to end the week led by a collapse in ham and cutout values falling to their lowest level since Feb 5. Weak exports to China haven’t helped, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. For the rest of the complex, look for choppy trade to develop ahead of the weekend now that many contracts have shot higher and into overbought territory.
Pork cutout futures closed Thursday mixed, with gains of 2 to 47 cents and losses of 37 cents to $1.42, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.. USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was back up by $5.17 to $89.69 cwt. USDA’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 1.929 million head for the week through Thursday. That is 57,000 head more than last week, but trails the same week last year by 27,000 head.