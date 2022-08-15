 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $8/08 to $115.61/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $9.52 to $119.66

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.08 to $124.91/cwt.

Economic news from China and a strong dollar worked against hog markets. “Poor economic news out of China plus strength in the US dollar were seen as negative forces,” the Hightower Report said. “The CME lean index was slightly higher today at 121.93. Packer margins turned more negative than last week.”

“The general risk-off trade in the commodity markets put pressure on the front-end hog futures to start the session, but buyers stepped back into the market, supported by the cash trade to lift hog futures to a firm close at the end of the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The firm price action should help the buyer at the start of the session on Tuesday.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Front month pork cutout futures and USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value were both down Thursday with picnic and ham the only cuts report…

Lean hogs

Traders are watching action today, after lean hog futures were down 10 to 70 cents in the front months on Tuesday, excluding the 40 cent gain …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Technical action remains very bullish with a strong uptrend in open interest and funds as active buyers, according to The Hightower Report.

Lean hogs

The October hog contract finished higher, making new contract highs and suggesting producers are very current with marketings, The Hightower R…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News