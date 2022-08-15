In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $8/08 to $115.61/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $9.52 to $119.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.08 to $124.91/cwt.
Economic news from China and a strong dollar worked against hog markets. “Poor economic news out of China plus strength in the US dollar were seen as negative forces,” the Hightower Report said. “The CME lean index was slightly higher today at 121.93. Packer margins turned more negative than last week.”
“The general risk-off trade in the commodity markets put pressure on the front-end hog futures to start the session, but buyers stepped back into the market, supported by the cash trade to lift hog futures to a firm close at the end of the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The firm price action should help the buyer at the start of the session on Tuesday.”