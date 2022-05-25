Hog futures saw some profit taking triggered by a buildup of pork supplies seen on the USDA cold storage report released on Monday afternoon, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. June hogs market failed the 100-day moving average at 111.00, which is a key short-term barrier, and with USDA cold storage report on Monday afternoon reflected a slower demand pace and those larger slaughter numbers as frozen pork supplies were up 9% from the previous month and up 16% from last year.
Lean Hogs
