Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 87 cents at $59.03/cwt.
  • National live was at $47.58.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $59.84.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.49 at $94.86.

The idea that China’s demand for pork imports will remain low was a factor in today’s market and talk that hog weights are higher than normal could also be a factor, according to The Hightower Report.

Cutouts are fluctuating wildly and hog numbers may be tightening with supply not as abundant, according to Total Farm Marketing.

