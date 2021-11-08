In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 87 cents at $59.03/cwt.
- National live was at $47.58.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $59.84.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.49 at $94.86.
The idea that China’s demand for pork imports will remain low was a factor in today’s market and talk that hog weights are higher than normal could also be a factor, according to The Hightower Report.
Cutouts are fluctuating wildly and hog numbers may be tightening with supply not as abundant, according to Total Farm Marketing.