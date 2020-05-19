In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.34 higher to $38.36/cwt.
- National live was up 19 cents to $30.41
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $39.89, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $9.76 to $97.70/cwt.
Traders continued to have concerns about the reduced slaughter pace and how long it will take to rebound. “This leaves July hogs trading near 57.30 as compared with the CME lean index at 68.70,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders remain fearful that record weights and the slow slaughter pace will cause hogs to back-up in the country.”
Slaughter rates were rising, but still behind a year ago. “Slaughter for the week so far is up 6% from last week but is still down 18% from the same week last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The cash index is down again today despite increasing slaughter rates, which is a bit concerning. Pork values made their lowest close yesterday since May 4.”