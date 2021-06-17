In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $6.17 lower to $122.28/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $132.98/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $4.31 to $124.83/cwt.
Export sales were higher for hogs. “Hog futures may be overdone to the downside considering strong cash performance,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export sales of 29,300 – up 49% from last week. Hog slaughter projected at 484,000. Cash lean index for June 14: up .79 at 122.68.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending June 10 came in at 29,281 tonnes, up from 19,684 the previous week and the highest since May 20,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 27,209. Cumulative sales have reached 1.106 mln tonnes, down from 1.152 mln the previous week but the second highest on record.”