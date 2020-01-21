In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 11 cents to $51.71/cwt.
- No comparison for national live at $40.14
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 39 cents to $52.15
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.08 to $78.19/cwt.
Fat hogs rallied a bit today after flirting with a five-month low, but overall the hog market has had trouble meeting expectations, according to Scott Shellady of CME.
China’s pork output in 2019 was down 21%, according to Chinese statistics. If true, that would be lowest production total since 2003, but many believe the number is actually much lower, according to Stewart-Peterson.