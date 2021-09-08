“Once the pork production pushes sharply higher from the summer base, it may be difficult for the market to absorb the extra pork without sharply lower prices,” The Hightower Report said. At the same time, China pork prices continue to decline which suggests less demand for imports, The Report said today.
Hog futures broke to the downside to start the week as prices failed to push through overhead resistance, and technically, lower was the path of least resistance. At the same time the cash market is trending mostly lower, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.