In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 46 cents to $55.81/cwt.
- National live was down 5 cents to $44.75
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 30 cents to $56.46
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.72 at $78.17/cwt.
“The heavy fundamental and weakened technical picture will likely keep the pressure on the front month hogs starting out next week,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The gap lower in hogs on the opening was a negative technical development, The Hightower Report said. “While better in the last few months, exports peaked in March,” they said.