In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 45 cents to $57.87/cwt.
- National live was $46.20, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 38 cents lower to $57.52
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 19 cents to $77.58/cwt.
"The monthly Cold Storage report found Oct 31 pork stocks were 448.157 mln lbs.,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is the lowest for any month since Aug 2011 and down 26.76% from year ago. USDA FI hog slaughter for Monday was 497,000 head, 20,000 more than last week and 4,000 larger than the same week in 2019.”
“Momentum studies are rising from mid-range, which could accelerate a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average. It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was lower than the pivot swing number.”