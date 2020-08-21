In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 96 cents higher to $40.20/cwt.
- National live was $32.66, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 32 cents to $41.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.57 to $73.51/cwt.
Yesterday’s good export news was not enough to move markets dramatically higher Friday. “Yesterday’s export sales report was solid though not groundbreaking,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China spot pig prices were up 1.49% this week but are still down 1.6% for the month. October hogs traded within yesterday’s range all day today.”
Hog markets are showing momentum toward higher prices, although the technical perspective shows the market is somewhat overbought. “Momentum studies are trending higher but have entered overbought levels,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average.”