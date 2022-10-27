In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $6.99 to $91.99/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.09 lower to $98.75
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 72 cents higher to $98.46/cwt.
“US pork export sales for the week ending October 20 came in at 20,347 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 28 for 2023 for a total of 20,375,” the Hightower Report said. “This was down from 40,838 the previous week and below the four-week average of 31,346. Cumulative sales for 2022 have reached 1.373 mln tonnes, down from 1.651 mln a year ago, 1.821 mln the year before.”
“Pork net export sales at 20,300 mt (with Mexico as the top buyer),” Total Farm Marketing said. “Slaughter pace continues to outpace last year. Hog futures are sharply lower at midday and may be correcting from an overbought situation. Cutouts down 0.75 yesterday were unsupportive. National Direct Afternoon report increased 2.21. Hog slaughter projected at 490,000."