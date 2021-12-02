In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 8 cents to $57.87/cwt.
- National live price not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $61.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $5.72 to $88.09.
February hogs closed sharply higher on the session but it was an outside trading session, according to The Hightower Report. Export sales were strong but the sharp break in pork product prices early in the week is seen as a negative.
Packers may be purchasing more aggressively due to the holiday season, according to Total Farm Marketing.