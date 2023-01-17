 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 22 cents to $71.39/cwt.
  • National live down 95 cents to $54.22/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 34 cents to $71.92/cwt..

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down 3.15 to $77.44/cwt.

The sharp sell-off in the cattle market may have helped to pressure, according to the Hightower Report.

Net sales at 13,100 MT are starting the year out bad for pork. Mexico took only 4,700 MT and Japan took only 3,500 MT. Similar to what has been happening in beef exports, countries are reducing exports. , according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Continued anguish over the inability for the cash market to move higher is dragging on the futures market, said Ben Diconstanzo. If Hogs hold …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures posted a 1.71% loss in the fourth quarter but were 7.64% higher in 2022, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. In 2021, lea…

Lean hogs

“The market is oversold, and the USDA report showed per capita supply will not be as high as feared,” The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

There is typically a “significant drop” in pork production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, which has supported a normal seasonal…

Lean hogs

This week starts on a positive not after, lean hog prices rallied triple digits to end last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Lean Hogs

With the oversold condition the hog market turned up in pork values. The market may see a short-term recovery bounce as hogs closed lower in t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News