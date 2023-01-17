In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 22 cents to $71.39/cwt.
- National live down 95 cents to $54.22/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 34 cents to $71.92/cwt..
National carcass cutout down 3.15 to $77.44/cwt.
The sharp sell-off in the cattle market may have helped to pressure, according to the Hightower Report.
Net sales at 13,100 MT are starting the year out bad for pork. Mexico took only 4,700 MT and Japan took only 3,500 MT. Similar to what has been happening in beef exports, countries are reducing exports. , according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.