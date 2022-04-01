In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $1.45 to $100.87/cwt.
- National live was up 33 cents to $80.04.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 47 cents to $104.76.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.12 lower to $103.60/cwt.
The climb in pork values did provide some early support Friday.
“Pork values jumped yesterday and this provided some early support, but the market is still operating under the negative technical influence of the sweeping key reversal from yesterday, and June hogs continue to hold a huge premium to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.
“Some chart gaps remain open on the downside,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Lower cash was offset by higher cutouts yesterday. Fundamentals remain bullish — packers may need to be aggressive to fill demand. National Direct Afternoon report decreased 2.61. Hog slaughter projected at 473,000."