 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

“China still struggles with ASF, highlighted by reports of cases in northern regions on the newswires again yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This fuels the export demand optimism, especially after last week’s strong market year high export totals.”

With the news of more African Swine Fever, the market seems supported in its uptrend, The Hightower Report said. “There is a perception that this could spark increasing pork imports ahead if pig supply begins to dwindle,” they said, but in the meantime, pig prices in China are in a downtrend.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Wednesday’s mixed futures trade came as the market “saw some retreat from the recent bull spreading supporting the front-end futures,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April closed over the $100 level, and is showing no signs of a top, as tighter hog supplies strengthen the cash market, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Continued strong export sales, a seasonal decline in slaughter and positive demand emerging from the reopening of the economy are all factors…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News