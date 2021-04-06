“China still struggles with ASF, highlighted by reports of cases in northern regions on the newswires again yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This fuels the export demand optimism, especially after last week’s strong market year high export totals.”
With the news of more African Swine Fever, the market seems supported in its uptrend, The Hightower Report said. “There is a perception that this could spark increasing pork imports ahead if pig supply begins to dwindle,” they said, but in the meantime, pig prices in China are in a downtrend.