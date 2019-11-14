“Weekly hog slaughter will likely push to a new all-time high,” Allendale said. This week's run, with a huge 335,000 Saturday slaughter plugged in, could hit 2.746 million head. “That would be a new all-time record.”
Hog weights have surged higher for seven weeks in a row and now stand well above last year and the five-year average weight and just shy of a record, said The Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish force for the December hogs and adds significant tonnage to the market during a period of record high slaughter.”
As for cattle, December cattle closed sharply lower yesterday and down to the lowest level since Nov. 1, The Hightower Report said.