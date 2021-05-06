In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 51 cents lower to $116.42/cwt.
- National live was 29 cents higher to $89.39
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $122.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.95 to $113.86/cwt.
“Export sales were decent this morning but it will take a continued flow of bullish news to expect the market to remain in a steep uptrend given the current short-term overbought condition of the market,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 48,240 tonnes for 2021 delivery and 24 tonnes for 2022 for a total of 48,264.”
The direct in the hog market is still working higher, and the fundamentals stay supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has helped fuel the futures market… Weekly export sales stayed supportive, as the USDA reported new sales last week of 48,200 MT, up 36% from last week.”