Hogs remain lower today after hog futures finished sharply lower on Thursday as the front-end contract traded the expanded $4.50 limit lower, and the remainder of the hog complex finished with strong triple digit losses. “This will keep expanded limits in place for today,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The “longs crowd” ran for the exit door as hogs saw limit losses yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. At the close, lean hog futures were between $1.77 to $4.50 weaker, with expanded limit losses for July and August contracts, Brugler said.
“The market remains vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said this morning.