 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hogs remain lower today after hog futures finished sharply lower on Thursday as the front-end contract traded the expanded $4.50 limit lower, and the remainder of the hog complex finished with strong triple digit losses. “This will keep expanded limits in place for today,” Total Farm Marketing said.

The “longs crowd” ran for the exit door as hogs saw limit losses yesterday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. At the close, lean hog futures were between $1.77 to $4.50 weaker, with expanded limit losses for July and August contracts, Brugler said.

“The market remains vulnerable to increased long liquidation selling if support levels are violated,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market may be setting up a forced slowdown of slaughter lines due to a court ruling a couple weeks back,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog calls are steady to lower today while correcting from a long rally. “We expect weak retail values to keep pressure on the market,” Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News