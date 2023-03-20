Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“With the stability in the cash markets and pork product markets, the market seems set for a recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

“A major news wire indicated the African Swine Fever (ASF) has resurfaced in the Chinese hog herd,” Walsh Trading said.

Lean hogs

With the exception of a 42 cent gain for the April contract, lean hogs extended the downside by $0.15 to $1.20 on Friday. “April managed to li…