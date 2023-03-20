In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.15 to $76.46/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 31 cents to $77.07
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 69 cents higher to $81.64/cwt.
Traders and analysts are watching trends in pork cutout values, which have been moving lower. Packer profit margins for pork are also a concern. “Pork cutout values have been trending lower and pork profit margins for packers are in the red, so the cash market could drift lower,” the Hightower Report said.
“April hog futures set new contract lows at the start of the session and closed with weak price action,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Sellers dominated the market as the April futures have traded lower 5 out of the last 6 sessions. April has moved to a discount to cash and looks undervalued, but the technical trend and price action have yet to show a low is in place.”