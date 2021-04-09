In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was reported at $100.21/cwt.
- National live was priced at $76.20
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $101.62
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.17 to $113.17/cwt.
Pork exports “were not as strong as expected,” Total Farm Marketing said, weighing on the lean hog market. “Cutouts should provide solid support & keep trend higher for hogs overall.”
“Slaughter and production have come in below expectations recently, but the premium of futures to the cash may be discouraging producers from moving hogs on time,” The Hightower Report said.