Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was reported at $100.21/cwt.
  • National live was priced at $76.20
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $101.62

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.17 to $113.17/cwt.

Pork exports “were not as strong as expected,” Total Farm Marketing said, weighing on the lean hog market. “Cutouts should provide solid support & keep trend higher for hogs overall.”

“Slaughter and production have come in below expectations recently, but the premium of futures to the cash may be discouraging producers from moving hogs on time,” The Hightower Report said.

Hogs are calling steady to higher today after strong gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “fueled by demand optimism a…

“Continued strong export sales, a seasonal decline in slaughter and positive demand emerging from the reopening of the economy are all factors…

“China still struggles with ASF, highlighted by reports of cases in northern regions on the newswires again yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Fundamentals are still supportive, but the hog market is over-bought and could be due for some liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

