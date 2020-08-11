The upside breakout is very impressive for October hogs as traders react to the jump in pork product prices during a period of higher pork production, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 482,000 head yesterday. This was up from 420,000 last week and up from 456,000 a year ago at this time, The Hightower Report said.
However, China's WH Group expects pork exports from the U.S. to China will fall in the second half of 2020, according to The Hightower Report.