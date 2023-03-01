In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.59 to $79.50/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.36 higher to $79.87
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.16 to $85.52/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the relationship to the cash market and production trends. “April hogs continued to hold a slightly higher than normal premium to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the reason for the premium is a normal production declined at this time of the year but this year, the production decline is lacking.”
“April and May futures closed higher but deferred contracts could not do the same,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Lower cutouts were unsupportive. The market needs to see improved demand to support futures. National Direct Afternoon report declined 0.11. Hog slaughter projected at 485,000.”