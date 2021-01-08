In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 29 cents to $54.94/cwt.
- National live prices was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.71 to $53.55.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.18 to $81.00/cwt.
The Hightower Reports notes the market experienced pressure even with the strength seen in cash and pork product markets in the past 24 hours, and is overbought and vulnerable to a pullback.