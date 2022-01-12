 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was down 92 cents to $66.07/cwt.
  • National live was up 11 cents to $51.95.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.38.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.84 to $84.46.

Hogs were up but traders believe the market is way oversold and see February hogs as too cheap, according to The Hightower Report.

Hams have been consistently dropping in price and loins were also down, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Hog futures are called steady to lower after sellers jumped back into the market on demand concerns and technical selling, said Matthew Strelo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The deferred contracts are maintaining their strength and overall uptrend, supported by a tighter hog supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets saw a strong price recovery as cash markets showed indications of clearing out an abundant supply, Total Farm Marketing said. “The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Sellers have stayed aggressive in hog markets after another day of triple-digit losses, Total Farm Marketing said. Traders are fearful of “a b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Retail pork carcasses were higher at the close on Friday gaining 6.80 to 91.47, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The load count w…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News