In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down 92 cents to $66.07/cwt.
- National live was up 11 cents to $51.95.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.38.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.84 to $84.46.
Hogs were up but traders believe the market is way oversold and see February hogs as too cheap, according to The Hightower Report.
Hams have been consistently dropping in price and loins were also down, according to ADM Investor Services.