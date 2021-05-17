Short-term cash news still carries a positive tilt, but traders remain concerned over the possibility of a taper-off for China pork demand as their pork supply grows, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hog calls are steady to lower after finishing lower again on Friday. “The larger uptrend remains intact, but a slide through the 10-day moving average early in the week and a test of the 21-day moving average on Friday has traders cautious,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Hogs extend a pull back from contract highs after front-month lean hog futures ended Friday with triple digit losses, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.