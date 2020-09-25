In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 36 cents to $64.17/cwt.
- National live had no comparison at $49.88
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 84 cents to $63.39
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.06 cents at $92.03/cwt.
“The strength in the Lean Hog index brought some support to the October contract,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market shook off the large supply of heavy weight hogs that was stated in the Hogs and Pigs report on Thursday.”
The strength in the pork product market “suggests that short-term export demand is stronger-than-expected,” The Hightower Report said.