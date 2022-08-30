In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 2.52 to $106.83/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 84 cents to $112.39/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 41 cents to $102.16/cwt.
Lower pork prices may stimulate more consumer interest, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hog slaughter is increasing. Weights are slowly going up. Pork is dropping and dropping rather fast. Packers are losing money. If hogs are to rally, pork needs to see improving exports and to have the price of pork over the price of hogs., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.