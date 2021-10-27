In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 62 cents to $63.19/cwt.
- National live down 82 cents to $49.56/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $63.61/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 85 cents to $93.47/cwt.
Lean hog futures still have gaps in the December and February contracts “which may be filled at some point,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures are oversold and could be due for a correction. Chinese pork import demand has substantially declined.”
“Technically, the market is oversold and the December basis is at a much larger than normal discount to the cash,” The Hightower Report said.