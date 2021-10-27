 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 62 cents to $63.19/cwt.
  • National live down 82 cents to $49.56/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $63.61/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 85 cents to $93.47/cwt.

Lean hog futures still have gaps in the December and February contracts “which may be filled at some point,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures are oversold and could be due for a correction. Chinese pork import demand has substantially declined.”

“Technically, the market is oversold and the December basis is at a much larger than normal discount to the cash,” The Hightower Report said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Pork cutout futures also closed up by triple digits, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A surge higher in cash and futures in China plus some stability in the U.S. pork market plus a positive tilt to the monthly cold storage repor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog market “looks technically soft in the short-term,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The lack of true bullish news means December can potent…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Concerns in longer-term demand will keep selling pressure in the market into the summer months, as overall global export demand is likely sof…

