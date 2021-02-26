In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 58 cents to $78.52/cwt.
- National live was up $1.09 to $58.83
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $79.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.29 at $93.84/cwt.
With a strong dollar today “plus the large premium of futures to the cash market,” the market saw additional pressure today, The Hightower Report said.
The market is hopeful that demand “will encourage higher trade throughout (the hog) complex,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash values are continuing to move higher, they noted.