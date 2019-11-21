In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 20 cents to $42.53/cwt.
- National live was up 67 cents to $34.45
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 12 cents to $42.29
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $5.11 to $81.47/cwt.
“We did not get any follow-through yesterday,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Then, the action after the export report this morning didn’t follow through as well as hoped, he said risk may be forcing some selling in the market. “We are near oversold conditions,” he said.
Retail values were falling today, which led to the drop in prices after today’s strong start, Stewart-Peterson said. “This may be signaling an end to the strong run in carcass value, and with production staying large, it may be difficult to muster strong rallies in the hog market,” they said.