Lean hogs

The correction of last week’s sell-off may be building some upward momentum, being led be the strong fundamental base in the hog market, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Strength comes from the retail demand, as carcass values remain strong, closing higher at the end of the day,” TFM said in its sunrise report.

June hogs have seen a strong recovery from last week's low and have reached a key resistance point. “With very strong pork prices, it is hard to believe that pork exports have slowed significantly,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Buyers are “stepping back into the market,” helping create steady to higher calls, Total Farm Marketing said. Slaughter has been lower this we…

The sharp drop in open interest confirms a long liquidation selling trend, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Lean hog trading will have expanded limits of $4.50 today, after futures closed with limit losses from May-August on Thursday, Alan Brugler of…

Wednesday’s mixed futures trade came as the market “saw some retreat from the recent bull spreading supporting the front-end futures,” Total F…

“Despite weak technical signals, hog futures showed signs that the sell-off last week was overdone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Even though t…

