The correction of last week’s sell-off may be building some upward momentum, being led be the strong fundamental base in the hog market, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Strength comes from the retail demand, as carcass values remain strong, closing higher at the end of the day,” TFM said in its sunrise report.
June hogs have seen a strong recovery from last week's low and have reached a key resistance point. “With very strong pork prices, it is hard to believe that pork exports have slowed significantly,” The Hightower Report said this morning.