In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 75 cents to $66.92/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 5 cents to $68.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.34 higher to $78.15/cwt.
“Hog futures finished lower as the premium of the futures market, heavy hog supplies and lack-luster cash still pressure the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures lost 1.950 to 76.825, and the June futures lost 1.350 to 85.075, testing yesterday’s contract lows. After a disappointing afternoon close on Wednesday, midday retail values were firmer.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending April 13 came in at 36,144 tonnes, up from 27,124 the previous week but below the four-week average of 36,892. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 717,800 tonnes, up from 656,000 a year ago but below the five-year average of 777,200. The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 13,144 tonnes, followed by Japan at 4,632.”