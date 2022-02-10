 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was down $1.87 to $82.64/cwt.
  • National live was $64.76.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 40 cents to $90.69.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.36 to $101.48.

The futures high today was $1.07 compared to the cash market at $87.22, which is a premium of over $20, compared to the five-year average premium of just under $3, according to The Hightower Report.

Futures remain overbought and are due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.  

“A setback could be in the cards soon in this overbought market, especially if the cash market were to soften,” Total Farm Marketing said.

