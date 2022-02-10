In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $1.87 to $82.64/cwt.
- National live was $64.76.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 40 cents to $90.69.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.36 to $101.48.
The futures high today was $1.07 compared to the cash market at $87.22, which is a premium of over $20, compared to the five-year average premium of just under $3, according to The Hightower Report.
Futures remain overbought and are due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.