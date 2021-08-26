In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.24 lower to $93.86/cwt.
- National live was down $1.26 to $75.32
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $97.88/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $6.16 higher to $116.40/cwt.
“US pork export sales for the week ending August 19 came in at 24,113 tonnes, up from 20,010 the previous week but below the average of the previous four weeks at 28,051,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales have reached 1.378 mln tonnes, down from 1.456 mln last year but the second highest on record. The five-year average is 1.054 mln.”
“Some early strength came into the market as the USDA attaché to China forecast hog production in 2022 down 14%, next year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, the attaché sees 2022 pork imports rising to 5.1MMT. This is a friendlier long-term view, as U.S. pork export demand will likely stay strong.”