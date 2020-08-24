In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.18 higher to $41.38/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 38 cents to $42.20
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.06 to $74.57/cwt.
Analysts are looking for signs of support for the hog market while continuing to watch for fresh data. “The hog market is in total collapse and feels as if it has absolutely no friends at all,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “We need to see how many hogs were euthanized at the period that this took place and if there are voids in numbers.”
“Pork values were down hard on Friday afternoon to their lowest prices since mid-August,” Stewart-Peterson said. "China pork imports in July were up 136% from last July! Pork production last week was up 4.9% from the same week last year. October futures are trading in an inside session so far, but are testing the highs from late last week.”