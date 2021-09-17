Hogs are trading “steady to higher on follow-through from bottoming action yesterday highlighted by short covering,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
“February hogs experienced a sweeping reversal and took out two days of trade to close sharply higher after trading down to the lowest level since February 19,” The Hightower Report said. Meanwhile October hogs jumped 4.1% on the session yesterday as talk of the oversold condition plus talk of the extreme cash basis levels were factors to help support active technical buying, The Hightower Report said this morning.