 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hogs are trading “steady to higher on follow-through from bottoming action yesterday highlighted by short covering,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

“February hogs experienced a sweeping reversal and took out two days of trade to close sharply higher after trading down to the lowest level since February 19,” The Hightower Report said. Meanwhile October hogs jumped 4.1% on the session yesterday as talk of the oversold condition plus talk of the extreme cash basis levels were factors to help support active technical buying, The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market hit a high of $89.97 on Sept. 7 and closed at $82.80 on Friday. That would suggest long liquidation selling, according to The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The recent move lower in the hog market “could open the door for additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the mixed …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are seeing a “strong recovery bounce” out of an oversold condition as cash basis is “historically wide,” The Hightower Report said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Additional follow-through selling pressure pushed hog prices lower on Tuesday as most futures posted triple-digit losses. The hog market is ov…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog markets are “steady to lower” but there is an opportunity for a bounce, Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday, prices pushed under the…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News