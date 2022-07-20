People are also reading…
Traders remain concerned over the possible bulge in short term cattle slaughter as extreme heat in the southern plains have fried pasture and range conditions in some areas and leave producers in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas with few choices. Added to that, transportation of cattle to areas where pasture and range is better is very costly, The Hightower Report said today.
For hogs, the strong cash market tone and premium of the index to the August contract helps support the front month, but hog futures are still range bound with the 100-day moving average limiting the upside of the deferred contracts, Total Farm Marketing said today.