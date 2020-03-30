The recent quarterly hogs reports showed there is certainly a heavy supply coming through the spring and summer, Total Farm Marketing said. Expect more selling today, they said. “Friday, summer hogs finished with new contract lows,” TFM said. “A weak technical picture will likely bring follow through selling today.”
There are ideas that it will take a “much lower” price to clear the lean hog supply on the market, The Hightower Report said. “The short-term supply is burdensome and the technical action turned sour.”