In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.88 to $83.27/cwt.
- National live was $1.44 lower to $65.56
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $2.65 to $85.08
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.00 to $92.63/cwt.
“USDA’s weekly pork Export Sales were 25,167 MT – a 2-wk high and even with last year’s,” Brugler Marketing said. “Mexico was the top buyer for the week, and was the top destination for 15.3k MT of the 30.6k MT total exports. YTD pork shipments reached 1.279 MMT as of Nov. 10 – down 19% from last year’s pace.”
“The cash index holds a 3.245 premium to the futures, which could provide support for the front month contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices are trying to push back to the upside, and strong price action today should lead to additional strength. The fundamentals are still the key, especially if retail values can find a seasonal bottom.”