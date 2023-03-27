In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 74 cents to $75.84/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was reported at $75.81/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 17 cents to $81.22/cwt.
Hog markets are “finally bouncing back,” Total Farm Marketing said. The past two weeks have been heavy with selloffs, but today may mark a “technical reversal.”
There is a bullish seasonal pattern starting, which should help the hog market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He added that funds are at their shortest position since 2007.