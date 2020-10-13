On the early rally yesterday, December hogs failed to take out last week's highs and the market found pressure from the steep selloff in cattle, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hogs are remaining at the higher end of recent price action, Mike Lung of Allendale said this morning, but they may be reaching the top end of the market, according to Mike Lung of Allendale. “It’s too early to tell,” Lung said.
With the stiff discount of futures to the cash market, buyers could be more active on breaks, The Hightower Report said this morning.