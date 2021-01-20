In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up 82 cents to $55.08.
- National live was up $2.09 at $44.57.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $56.51.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.60 at $79.02.
The hog market closed sharply higher on the session and the gains were led by the nearby contract, according to The Hightower Report.
After triple digit losses to start the week the wobbly Wednesday action had futures going up, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.